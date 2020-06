June 20 (Reuters) - Halo Labs Inc:

* HALO LABS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 49 PERCENT TO $4.449 MILLION

* COMPANY HAD NEGATIVE EBITDA OF $7,387,050 (THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019: NEGATIVE EBITDA $1,638,064) IN THE QUARTER