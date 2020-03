March 27 (Reuters) - Hoth Therapeutics Inc:

* HALOVAX™ ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH HOTH THERAPEUTICS TO JOINT DEVELOP A SELF-ASSEMBLING VACCINE (SAV) TO PROTECT PATIENTS AT RISK OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) INFECTION

* VOLTRON THERAPEUTICS- ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO TECHNOLOGY TO PROTECT PATIENTS AT RISK OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: