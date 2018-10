BRIEF-Halozyme licenses new enhanze targets for $25 million upfront payment, future milestones and royalties

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* HALOZYME LICENSES NEW ENHANZE TARGETS FOR $25 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT, FUTURE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES

* HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS-LICENSED ENHANZEDRUG-DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY TO ROCHE FOR EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW UNDISCLOSED CLINICAL STAGE THERAPEUTIC TARGET

* HALOZYME - IN DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT FEE OF $25 MILLION WITH POTENTIAL TO EARN ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS OF UP TO $160 MILLION TO $165 MILLION PER TARGET

* HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE INITIAL $25 MILLION PAYMENT IN Q4 OF 2018.

* HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC - ALSO HALOZYME WILL RECEIVE A NOMINATION FEE FOR EACH OF TWO ADDITIONAL NEW TARGET NOMINATIONS

* HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC - HALOZYME WILL ALSO RECEIVE MID-SINGLE DIGIT ROYALTIES ON SALES OF COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS