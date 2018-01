Jan 9 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* HALOZYME PROJECTS 25 TO 30 PERCENT ENHANZE ROYALTY GROWTH IN 2018

* HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ FORECASTS POTENTIAL ROYALTY REVENUE FOR ENHANZE TO REACH NEARLY $1 BILLION IN 2027 ​

* HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍EXPECTS ADDITIONAL PARTNERS TO BEGIN THREE PHASE 1 STUDIES WITH NEW TARGETS FOR ENHANZE​ IN 2018