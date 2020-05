BRIEF-Halozyme Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.04

May 11 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $43 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.02 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* 2020 GUIDANCE OF $0.60 TO $0.75 EARNINGS PER SHARE WITH PROFITABILITY BEGINNING Q2 REMAINS UNCHANGED

* HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS - BLA ACCEPTED FOR SUBCUTANEOUS FIXED-DOSE COMBINATION OF PERJETA, HERCEPTIN UTILIZING ENHANZE WITH FDA ACTION DATE OF OCT 18

* POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING APPROVAL OF DARZALEX® SC FORMULATION IN MULTIPLE CURRENT IV DARZALEX INDICATIONS