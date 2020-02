Feb 24 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* HALOZYME ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION

* HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC - ELAINE D. SUN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MARCH 2, 2020

* HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS INC - SUN WILL SUCCEED LAURIE STELZER, WHO HAS RESIGNED TO PURSUE ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: