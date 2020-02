Feb 25 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* HALOZYME ANNOUNCES FDA HAS ACCEPTED BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR FIXED-DOSE SUBCUTANEOUS COMBINATION OF PERJETA® AND HERCEPTIN® USING ENHANZE® TECHNOLOGY

* U.S. FOOD DRUG AND ADMINISTRATION EXPECTED TO DECIDE ON APPROVAL BY OCTOBER 18, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: