Sept 13 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* POSITIVE RESULTS ANNOUNCED FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING FIXED-DOSE SUBCUTANEOUS COMBINATION OF PERJETA® AND HERCEPTIN® USING HALOZYME’S ENHANZE® DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY

* GLOBAL PHASE III FEDERICA STUDY CONDUCTED BY GENENTECH, A MEMBER OF ROCHE GROUP, MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT