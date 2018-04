April 2 (Reuters) - Halyard Health:

* ‍ON MARCH 30, COURT REDUCED PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARDED AGAINST CO TO $1.3 MILLION RELATED TO BAHAMAS SURGERY CENTER

* COURT ALSO REDUCED PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARDED AGAINST KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION FROM $350 MLN TO $19.4 MLN​

* ‍ ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016​

