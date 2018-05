May 2 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc:

* HALYARD HEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY NET SALES $156.4 MILLION VERSUS $145.7 MILLION

* HALYARD HEALTH - CASH BALANCE WAS $203 MILLION AT THE END OF QUARTER, COMPARED TO $220 MILLION AT THE END OF 2017