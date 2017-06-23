FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halyard Health says CEO Robert Abernathy to retire
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
What will Kim do next?
June 23, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Halyard Health says CEO Robert Abernathy to retire

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc

* Says CEO Robert E. Abernathy to retire

* Says Joseph F. Woody appointed CEO

* Says Joseph F. Woody appointed CEO

* Says Joseph F. Woody appointed CEO

* Halyard Health Inc - on June 23, co announced , effective June 26, Abernathy will retire as CEO but will continue as chairman of board of directors

* Halyard Health Inc - also effective as of June 26, 2017, board has determined to expand size of board to 10 from 9 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sxE3hp) Further company coverage:

