BRIEF-Halyard Health Says‍ Plan To Restructure Co's IT Systems Was Approved

March 20 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc:

* HALYARD HEALTH SAYS‍ ON MARCH 15, PHASE OF A RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE CO’S IT SYSTEMS WAS APPROVED - SEC FILING​

* HALYARD HEALTH INC - ‍ EXPECTS TO INCUR BETWEEN $40 MILLION AND $50 MILLION TO IMPLEMENT IT SYSTEMS RESTRUCTURING PLAN​

* HALYARD HEALTH- EXPECTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE “ITS” RESTRUCTURING PLAN BY 2019 END; SEES SAVINGS BETWEEN $15 MILLION AND $19 MILLION ON ANNUALIZED BASIS​

* HALYARD HEALTH INC - ‍ EXPECTS OTHER IT-RELATED COSTS TO BE REDUCED BY ABOUT $13 MILLION TO $17 MILLION PER YEAR FOLLOWING SEPARATION OF S&IP BUSINESS