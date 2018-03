BRIEF-Hamborner Reit FY Net Profit At EUR 17.7 Mln

March 21 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG:

* FY NET PROFIT 17.7 MILLION EUR VERSUS 17.4 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* ‍DIVIDEND INCREASES TO EUR 0.45 PER SHARE (+4.7%)​

* FY ‍EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 32.5 MILLION IN REPORTING YEAR (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31.7 MILLION)​

* ‍INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AMOUNTED TO EUR 74.1 MILLION IN 2017​

* ‍IS ASSUMING FURTHER SIGNIFICANT YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASES IN RESULTS IN 2018​

* ‍RENTAL INCOME IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO RISE BY BETWEEN AROUND 8% AND 10% IN 2018​