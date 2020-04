BRIEF-Hamborner REIT Postpones 2020 AGM, Will Review Dividend

April 7 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG:

* POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR SUBJECT TO RESERVATION

* DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID AS INTENDED ON 11 MAY 2020

* WILL ANNOUNCE A NEW DATE FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AS SOON AS SUFFICIENT PLANNING AND PERFORMANCE CERTAINTY CAN BE GUARANTEED.

* INTENDS TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF AT LEAST EUR 0.18 PER SHARE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* WILL REVIEW APPROPRIATION OF PROFITS AND PREPARE AN UPDATED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR NEW ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE CONVENED IF NECESSARY