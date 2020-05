BRIEF-Hamborner REIT Q1 FFO Up At EUR 13.3 Mln

May 5 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG:

* Q1 INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES UP BY 3.4% AND FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS BY 8.8%

* Q1 PORTFOLIO VOLUME RISES TO EUR 1.64 BILLION; NAV PER SHARE EUR 11.69

* Q1 INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AMOUNTED TO EUR 21.8 MILLION, UP EUR 0.7 MILLION OR 3.4% ON SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) CLIMBED BY 8.8% TO EUR 13.3 MILLION

* SAYS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC FOR REST OF YEAR, AND CONFIDENT THAT COMPANY WILL BE ABLE TO MANAGE CURRENT CHALLENGES