BRIEF-Hamborner REIT Q1 Net Profit At EUR 3.5 Mln

April 25 (Reuters) - HAMBORNER REIT AG:

* INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AMOUNTED TO EUR20.4 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, UP EUR2.7 MILLION

* FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) CLIMBED BY 7.6% IN FIRST THREE MONTHS TO EUR11.6 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR3.5 MILLION

* A 2-CENT INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO 45 CENTS PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED

* HAMBORNER REIT - NOW PROJECTING INCREASE IN INCOME FROM RENTS AND LEASES AT UPPER END OF PREVIOUSLY FORECAST RANGE OF 8% TO 10% FOR 2018

* COMPARABLE PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN OPERATING EARNINGS (FFO) IS ANTICIPATED IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)