March 25 (Reuters) - Hamborner REIT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HAMBORNER REIT AG WITHDRAWS FORECAST FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* HAMBORNER -SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS VIRUS, ACT ADOPTED BY GERMAN PARLIAMENT TO MITIGATE IMPACT, WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S RESULT OF OPERATIONS

* BOARD EXPECTS , FROM APRIL TO JUNE 2020, A NUMBER OF AFFECTED TENANTS WILL REDUCE OR ENTIRELY SUSPEND RENT PAYMENTS