BRIEF-Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Sees Strong Impact Of Corona Virus On Revenues And Earnings

March 20 (Reuters) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG: STRONG IMPACT OF CORONA VIRUS EXPECTED ON REVENUES AND EARNINGS

* RELIABLE FORECAST FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT IN 2020 IS NOT POSSIBLE

* ASSUMES IN ITS FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 THAT REVENUES AND OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) WILL STRONGLY FALL BELOW FIGURES ACHIEVED IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* ASSUMES THAT HHLA’S LIQUIDITY WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET ITS DUE PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS AT ALL TIMES, DESPITE PANDEMIC-INDUCED BURDENS

* EXACT EXTENT TO WHICH PREVIOUS YEAR'S RESULTS WILL NOT BE ACHIEVED CANNOT BE RELIABLY ESTIMATED AT PRESENT