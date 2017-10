Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co

* Company and Vacuvita enter into an exclusive agreement

* ‍Exclusive multi-year distribution agreement with Vacuvita to sell, market, distribute Vacuvita-branded products​

* ‍will begin distribution of Vacuvita products in Oct 2017, to sell throughout United States, Canada at select retailers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: