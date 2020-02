Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co:

* MPANY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* PLANNED CAPEX IN 2020 ARE $5.2 MILLION

* “OUTLOOK IS BASED ON CO’S CURRENT UNDERSTANDING OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON ITS SUPPLIERS IN CHINA”

* OUTLOOK BASED ON CO'S CURRENT UNDERSTANDING OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON ITS SUPPLIERS IN CHINA