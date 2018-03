BRIEF-Hamilton Beach Brands Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.01

March 7 (Reuters) - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co :

* HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.01

* HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS - COMMERCIAL, CONSUMER PRODUCT PIPELINE EXPECTED TO AFFECT REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT POSITIVELY IN 2018 AND IN FUTURE PERIODS

* HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODERATE REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* HAMILTON BEACH EXPECTS MODEST GROWTH IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* IN 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION