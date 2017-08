June 12 (Reuters) - Hamilton Lane Inc

* Hamilton lane incorporated reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Hamilton lane inc qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.03 ‍​

* Hamilton lane inc qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 ‍​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $46.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hamilton lane inc qtrly total revenues $46.7 million versus $41.3 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: