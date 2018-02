Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hamilton Lane Inc:

* HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* HAMILTON LANE INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.35

* HAMILTON LANE INC - QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* HAMILTON LANE INC - ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND FEE-EARNING ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE ABOUT $50 BILLION AND $30 BILLION RESPECTIVELY, AS OF DEC 31, 2017

* HAMILTON LANE INC QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $65 MILLION VERSUS $42.3 MILLION