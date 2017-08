Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hamilton Lane Inc

* Hamilton Lane - ‍total asset assets under management/advisement for quarter ended June 30, 2017​ reached $359 billion, growing 14% compared to June 30, 2016

* Hamilton Lane says ‍AUM & fee-earning AUM were $46 billion & $28 billion, respectively, as of June 30, 2017, up 17% & 12%, respectively​