March 24 (Reuters) - Hamilton Thorne Ltd:

* HAMILTON THORNE LTD - DO NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ACTIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDING ON MARCH 31

* HAMILTON THORNE LTD - REDUCED STAFF ON SITE AT ITS LOCATIONS

* HAMILTON THORNE -CLINICS IN SOME COUNTRIES TEMPORARILY CLOSED, OR REDUCED/ELIMINATED STARTING NEW TREATMENT CYCLES, LEADING TO DELAY/DEFERRAL OF SOME PURCHASES FROM CO