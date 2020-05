May 28 (Reuters) - Hamilton Thorne Ltd:

* HAMILTON THORNE REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER-ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

* QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 36 PERCENT TO $10.4 MILLION

* COVID-19 WILL HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS IN Q2, WHICH COULD EXTEND FOR ONE OR MORE SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS

* BELIEVE THAT OUR CURRENT CASH POSITION SHOULD BE SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS FOR NEXT TWELVE MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: