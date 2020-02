BRIEF-Hamilton Thorne Says Q4 Sales Increased 34% To $10.8 Mln

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hamilton Thorne Ltd:

* HAMILTON THORNE ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE AND EBITDA FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* HAMILTON THORNE LTD - MANAGEMENT IS NOT AWARE OF ANY SALES LOSSES OR UNUSUAL DELAYS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* HAMILTON THORNE LTD - Q4 SALES INCREASED 34% TO $10.8 MILLION

* HAMILTON THORNE- DO NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE ANY SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECT OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* HAMILTON THORNE - POSSIBLE THAT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS OR DEMAND CHANGES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS COULD ADVERSELY AFFECT RESULTS IN CURRENT OR SUBSEQUENT QTRS