May 12 (Reuters) - Hamlet Pharma AB:

* HAMLET PHARMA ENTERS INTO PATENT LICENSING AGREEMENT

* PATENT LICENSING AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN HAMLET PHARMA AB AND LINNANE PHARMA AB

* AGREEMENT TO SECURE DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALISATION OF BAMLET FOR USE OTHER THAN AS A PHARMACEUTICAL.

* AGREEMENT STIPULATES THAT LINNANE PHARMA AB WILL PAY AN ANNUAL ROYALTY OF 10% OF ITS GROSS INCOME TO HAMLET PHARMA AB AS LONG AS PATENTS PROTECTING USE OF BAMLET ARE VALID