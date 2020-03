March 9 (Reuters) - Hamlet Pharma AB:

* HAMLET PHARMA HAS BEEN GRANTED M2.2€ FROM HORIZON 2020

* HAMLET PHARMA AB - GRANT WILL BE PAID IN PARTS DURING PROJECT’S DURATION

* HAMLET PHARMA AB - GRANT WILL SPECIFICALLY SUPPORT FURTHER CLINICAL TRIALS AS WELL AS NEXT STEPS IN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

* HAMLET PHARMA AB - GRANT WILL SPECIFICALLY SUPPORT FURTHER CLINICAL TRIALS AS WELL AS NEXT STEPS IN PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT