Dec 6 (Reuters) - HAMMERSON PLC:

* SALE OF ITS OWNERSHIP IN SAINT SÉBASTIEN SHOPPING CENTRE, NANCY, TO AEW CILOGER ON BEHALF OF SCPI LAFFITE PIERRE AND ACTIPIERRE EUROPE FOR A NET VENDOR PRICE OF EUR 162 MILLION (£143 MILLION​)

* ‍COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BEFORE YEAR END​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)