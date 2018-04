BRIEF-Hammerson Says Estimated EPRA NAVPS of 790p at March 31

April 5 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc:

* HAMMERSON Q1 2018 BUSINESS UPDATE

* ESTIMATED EPRA NAVPS OF 790P1 AT 31 MARCH 2018, UP 1.8% IN QUARTER

* STRONG LEASING MOMENTUM ACROSS UK, FRANCE AND IRELAND FOLLOWING RECORD ACTIVITY IN 2017

* ON TRACK WITH OUR DISPOSAL PROGRAMME.

* RECOGNISE DIFFICULT TRADING ENVIRONMENT FELT BY MANY RETAIL AND RESTAURANT FORMATS IN UK, CONTINUES TO BE GOOD DEMAND FOR SPACE ACROSS CENTRES

* WHILE KLÉPIERRE’S POSITION REMAINS UNCLEAR, BOARD DOES NOT INTEND TO FINALISE SHAREHOLDER DOCUMENTS IN RELATION TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF INTU

* PUSU DEADLINE FOR KLÉPIERRE IS 16 APRIL 2018.

* BUSINESS IS ON TRACK TO DISPOSE OF PROPERTIES OF AT LEAST £500 MILLION IN 2018.

* ‍ESTIMATED NET DEBT OF £3.4 BILLION AT 31 MARCH 2018​