March 19 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc:

* ‍STATEMENT RE ANNOUNCEMENT BY KLÉPIERRE S.A.​

* ‍REMAINS FULLY COMMITTED TO ACQUISITION OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC ANNOUNCED ON 6 DECEMBER 2017

* ‍CONFIRMS IT RECEIVED, REJECTED HIGHLY PRELIMINARY AND NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM KLÉPIERRE REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH, SHARE OFFER

* HAMMERSON ‍BOARD STRONGLY ADVISES SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION​

* ‍KLÉPIERRE PROPOSAL "VERY SIGNIFICANTLY" UNDERVALUES HAMMERSON​