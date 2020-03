BRIEF-Hammerson Scraps Final Dividend, Suspend Previous Forecast

March 30 (Reuters) - Hammerson PLC:

* JSE: HMN - COVID-19 UPDATE

* HAMMERSON PLC - BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT IN FINANCIAL POSITION OF BUSINESS

* HAMMERSON PLC - ACROSS UK RETAIL PORTFOLIO, PROPERTIES AND STORES HAVE BEEN SHUT IN LINE WITH UK GOVERNMENT ADVICE SINCE 24 MARCH

* HAMMERSON PLC - COVID-19 WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP IN 2020

* HAMMERSON PLC - RESOLUTION RELATING TO PROPOSED 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND WILL CONSEQUENTLY NOT BE PUT TO A SHAREHOLDER VOTE AT AGM ON 28 APRIL.

* HAMMERSON PLC - BOARD IS ALSO RETRACTING ITS DIVIDEND GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* HAMMERSON - DECIDED THAT IT IS NO LONGER APPROPRIATE TO RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 14.8 PENCE PER SHARE FOR FY

* HAMMERSON PLC - ARE SUSPENDING ALL PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* HAMMERSON - OFFERED TEMPORARY MONTHLY RENT ARRANGEMENTS WITH ALL BRANDS IN HAMMERSON FRANCE FLAGSHIP PORTFOLIO, AHEAD OF QUARTER DAY ON 1 APRIL

