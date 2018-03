BRIEF-Hammerson signs credit facility for Intu properties deal​

March 20 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc:

* ‍HAMMERSON PLC SIGNS £1,500 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A 3 YEAR MATURITY​

* ‍SUCCESSFUL SYNDICATION AND SIGNING OF A £1,500 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (“RCF”) AT AN INITIAL MARGIN OF 100 BASIS POINTS WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWELVE OF ITS RELATIONSHIP BANKS.​

* ‍NEW FACILITY CAN ONLY BE DRAWN ON COMPLETION OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF INTU PROPERTIES PLC ("INTU") ANNOUNCED ON 6 DECEMBER 2017 AND WILL BE USED TO REPAY SELECTED INTU DEBT FACILITIES​