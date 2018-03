March 5 (Reuters) - Hammond Manufacturing Co Ltd:

* HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* HAMMOND MANUFACTURING CO LTD - QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $30.8 MILLION VERSUS $28 MILLION

* HAMMOND MANUFACTURING CO LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: