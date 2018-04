April 30 (Reuters) - Hammond Manufacturing Company Ltd :

* HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 30, 2018

* HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD - QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $36.2 MILLION VERSUS $31.7 MILLION

* HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)