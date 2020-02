BRIEF-Hana Microelectronics Updates On China Unit Ops Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Hana Microelectronics PCL:

* UPDATE RELATED TO CHINA UNIT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FOR TWO WEEKS AFTER RESUMPTION ON 10 FEB, UNIT’S FACTORY TO OPERATE AT CAPACITY OF NOT MORE THAN 30%

* FACTORY TO RUN AT A MUCH REDUCED LEVEL, ESTIMATED TO TAKE ANOTHER 4 -5 WEEKS UNTIL OUTPUT CAN BE AT A NORMALIZED LEVEL

* POTENTIAL IMPACT TO SUPPLY CHAIN WHILST CURRENTLY BEING ASSESSED IS STILL UNQUANTIFIED AT THIS STAGE

* FLAGS CONCERN ABOUT IMPACT FOR PARTS BEING SUPPLIED FROM ANY CHINA LOCATED SUPPLIERS