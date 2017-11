Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd

* Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd sees decrease of 30% in 9-month revenue of its apparel trading and supply chain management services​

* Expected result due to decrease in orders as a result of attrition of customers towards end of q3.​

* Sees significant decrease in fy revenue and operating profit of apparel trading and supply chain management services business