June 1 (Reuters) - Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc:

* HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES INC. - HANCOCK JAFFE ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO MERGE WITH CATHETER PRECISION

* HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES - DETAILS OF PROPOSED DEAL WILL BE ANNOUNCED IF AND WHEN PARTIES EXECUTE AGREEMENT

* HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES - PARTIES HAVE ENTERED INTO PERIOD OF EXCLUSIVITY TO NEGOTIATE PROPOSED DEAL IN GOOD FAITH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: