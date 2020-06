June 15 (Reuters) - Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc:

* HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES INC FILES PROSPECTUS RELATES TO PRIMARY ISSUANCE BY CO OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES INC - PROSPECTUS ALSO RELATES RESALE OF UP TO 10 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK HELD BY CERTAIN SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text: bit.ly/2CbU3gj Further company coverage: