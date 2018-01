Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc:

* HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES INC SEES IPO OF 1.1 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK VERSUS PREVIOUS VIEW OF ABOUT 1.9 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES INC CONTINUES TO VIEW IPO PRICING RANGE FOR ITS SHARES BETWEEN $6.00 AND $8.00 EACH