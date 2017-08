July 19 (Reuters) - Hand Enterprise Solutions Co Ltd :

* Says it completed establishment of a Shanghai-based building tech JV with two architectural decoration companies

* Says the JV is capitalized at 10 million yuan and the company holds 39 percent stake in the JV with investment of 3.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BNFRRs

