April 24 (Reuters) -

* HANDELSBANKEN SELLS ITS SHARES IN UC

* HANDELSBANKEN IS SELLING ITS SHAREHOLDING IN CREDIT INFORMATION AGENCY UC AB TO ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC

* HANDELSBANKEN -WILL RECEIVE 2.16 MILLION SHARES IN ASIAKASTIETO, CORRESPONDING TO SOME 9 PER CENT OF SHARES IN CO AND EUR 24.2 MILLION IN CASH

* HANDELSBANKEN- SALE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A TAX-FREE CAPITAL GAIN OF SOME SEK 825 MILLION FOR HANDELSBANKEN