April 8 (Reuters) - Handicare Group AB:

* DIVESTS PATIENT HANDLING EUROPE TO INCREASE FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT OF ACCESSIBILITY

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 30 MILLION ON A CASH AND DEBT FREE BASIS (ENTERPRISE VALUE)

* DEAL TRIGGERS WRITE DOWN OF GOODWILL, OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS; RESULTS IN CAPITAL LOSS TO ESTIMATED AMOUNT OF MEUR 12 TO BE REPORTED IN Q2