April 20 (Reuters) - Handicare Group AB:

* RECRUITMENT OF A NEW CEO WILL BE INITIATED DURING Q2

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER JOHAN EK AS ACTING CEO AND PRESIDENT DURING AN INTERIM PERIOD

* STAFFAN TERNSTRÖM TODAY WILL LEAVE HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* THIS CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT IS ANOTHER STEP IN SECURING THAT WE MEET OUR TARGETS