April 23 (Reuters) - Handicare Group AB:

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - MARCH 2020

* Q1 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO MEUR 61.0 (67.2)

* Q1 ORGANIC GROWTH WAS -2.0%

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITA AMOUNTED TO MEUR 3.8 (5.2), CORRESPONDING TO A MARGIN OF 6.2% (7.7)