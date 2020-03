BRIEF-Handicare Takes Layoff Measures To Adjust Operations To Effects Of Covid-19 Pandemic

March 27 (Reuters) - Handicare Group AB:

* HANDICARE TAKES NECESSARY AND SELECTIVE LAYOFF MEASURES TO ADJUST OPERATIONS TO THE EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ON GROUP LEVEL THERE IS A DECLINE IN SALES FROM MID-MARCH DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PANDEMIC’S IMPACT ON HANDICARE’S VARIOUS BUSINESS UNITS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE DURING Q2

* DURING CURRENT AND COMING QUARTER, WE EXPECT LOWER SALES AND LOWER PROFITABILITY COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING PERIODS LAST YEAR

* SAYS HANDICARE HAS A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND LIQUIDITY

* PANDEMIC HAS DIFFERENT IMPACT ON HANDICARE’S VARIOUS BUSINESS UNITS

* HANDICARE GROUP - IN SHORT TERM, SOME BUSINESS UNITS’ SALES WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED AND CO HAS ALREADY TAKEN A NUMBER OF COST-CUTTING MEASURES

* HANDICARE GROUP - TODAY DECIDED TO IMPLEMENT SELECTIVE LAY-OFF MEASURES TO ADAPT STAFFING TO MARKET SITUATION PREVAILING IN RESPECTIVE BUSINESS UNITS