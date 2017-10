Sept 25 (Reuters) - HanesBrands Inc-

* HanesBrands appoints chief financial officer

* Says Barry A. Hytinen appointed CFO

* HanesBrands Inc - ‍hytinen will succeed CFO Richard D. Moss​

* HanesBrands Inc - Richard ‍moss will remain with company in an advisory capacity until his retirement​