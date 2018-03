March 12 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc:

* HANESBRANDS INC CEO GERALD W. EVANS' 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.6 MILLION VERSUS $9.2 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING ‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2p5kScG) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)