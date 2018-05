BRIEF-HanesBrands Q1 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.26

May 1 (Reuters) - HanesBrands Inc:

* HANESBRANDS REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 SALES $1.47 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.43 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72 TO $1.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q2 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44 TO $0.46 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $1.71 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.76, REVENUE VIEW $6.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S